DU Cut Off 2018 Soon; Marginal Increase In Cut Off For Humanities Expected

DU cut off 2018 is expected to be released tomorrow. There might be a marginal increase for arts and humanities courses.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2018 15:54 IST
New Delhi:  Delhi University will announce the first cut off for undergraduate admission for the 2018-19 session tomorrow. However, going by the previous year trends, it is highly likely that the cut off may be released in the evening today. With the cut off date at hand, students are waiting with bated breath for the DU cut offs. Meanwhile, St. Stephens college has already declared it's first cut off list

Based on the cut off for St. Stephens, it can be predicted that the cut offs for Humanities, and Commerce courses my increase by a few points in comparison to last year. The cut offs for Science stream may either decrease or remain the same as last year. 

Last year, the highest cut off was at SGTB Khalsa college for BA Political Science at 99%, closely followed by cut off for BA English at 98.75%. 

For B.Com. (H), the highest cut off was set by SGTB Khalsa college with 98.25% followed by SRCC with 97.75% and Ramjas with 97.5%. 

After the cut off is declared, the candidate will first have to make sure that they satisfy the cut off criteria for the course-college to which they want to take admission. After this they would have to login to their candidate's profile created at the time of registration and elect the appropriate course and college. An admission form will be generated. 

The student would then require to head to the concerned college with the necessary document and the admission form to complete the admission formalities. After the completion of the formalities, candidate would need to login again to the portal and submit the admission fee online. 

