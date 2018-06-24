SRCC Releases Second Cut-Off List, 0.25 % Dip For B.A. Economics (Hons.)

For BCom (Hons) a general category students would need 97.375 per cent marks.
The cut off, in one of the premiere colleges affiliated to Delhi University, for BA (Hons) Economics was 98.50% in first list. It was 97.75% for BCom (Hons).
The cut-off percentage is declared on the basis of average percentage in four best subjects as per criteria laid down by the University of Delhi.
The first cut-off was released on June 18 and the admission process based that list was held from June 19 to June 21.
According to SRCC, the candidates are advised to contact personally for completing the admission formalities within the schedule dates between 09 :00 AM to 01 :00 PM with the prescribed documents.
The university will release the cut-off list of all collegesby today evening.
DU Admission 2018: SRCC Second Cut Off
SRCC Second Cut Off
