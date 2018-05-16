DU Admission 2018: Delhi University Receives Over 43,000 Applications On The First Day Of Registration

Last year, more than 3 lakh candidates applied for more over 50,000 seats available in the varsity.
The last date for registration for these courses is June 7 while the Delhi-based central university will publish the first cut-off details to its merit-based courses on June 19.
"Since 6 pm yesterday, we have received 43,000 applications and there has been no technical glitches reported from our side," said an official associated with admissions told Press Trust of India.
The registration is open at the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.
While the registration for undergraduate programmes commenced yesterday at 6 pm, registrations to postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law registrations will begin on May 18.
Registration for Ph.D and M.Phil programmes will begin on May 20.
According to a press release by the varsity, University of Delhi will hold 'Open Day' sessions between May 21 and May 29 (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 on North Campus.
"Open Days will have two sessions - 10 am to 11.30 am and 12 pm to 1.30 pm. On these days, information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information would be provided," a DU statement said.
Meanwhile, St Stephen's College -- an affiliated college from Delhi University -- has announced that admissions to its undergraduate courses will begin on May 21.
"Applications for undergraduate admissions will be available online from May 21 onwards," said a notification issued by the college.
Being a religious minority college, St. Stephen's follows a different admission process, however, students first have to register themselves in the Delhi University admission portal along with an admission fee.
