A registration link has been activated on the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

Delhi University Admission 2018-19: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) And Answers

The online registration process for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate (UG) courses began today and more than 50,000 seats are up for grabs in the colleges affiliated with central university. A registration link has been activated on the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in. The online registration process will be done for admission to prestigious colleges including Hindu College, Miranda House College, Lady Sriram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hansraj College among others.Registration for the post graduate courses in Delhi University will start from May 18.Here, we are re-publishing some important Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers of DU admission process for the applicants:A students may register online for all undergraduate courses through the admission portal URL http://admission.du.ac.in. To know how to register, follow this link No, there's no offline form.Yes, you may select all programmes/courses of your interest through a single online registration form. It is important to note that you can apply in all merit based as well as entrance based courses through the same online application.The registration process will end on June 7. First cut-off list will be released on June 19. To Know more important dates, check here. No, the applicant can't change/update the information once the fee is submitted.No, the portal allows you to register only once. However, you can rectify error by logging again into your account through the "Edit" button at the end of each session/page till the online registration portal is open & the fee is not paid.The payment is accepted online only through credit card/debit card/Net Banking/UPI.A candidate can apply for ECA and Sports quota by selecting appropriate options in registration form. There is an additional fee of Rs. 100 each for applying under ECA or Sports quota.Check the list given here to know the courses:No, once a candidate has paid the fee, that person will not be allowed to to apply under ECA/Sports Category.No, there is no disadvantage for gap year students and they would be treated at par with regular students. They should meet the requisite criteria for admission and must possess the necessary documents/certificates.Admissions in the colleges are not based on first come first serve policy. Instead, the applicant who has filled the online registration form and satisfies the criteria and cut-off for a particular programme/course in a particular college will be considered for admission as per the schedule of admission specified.No, without Mathematics, a candidate is not eligible for above courses.No, a candidate cannot take admission simultaneously in two different courses or same courses in different colleges. In case a candidate takes admission at two places, their admission will be cancelled from both the colleges/courses.Yes, that candidate can get admission in a regular college provided, the person has applied in an available programme/course and meet the cut-off criteria.Yes, if a candidates applying under any reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwD), then that person must have the latest Caste/Tribe/PwD certificate in the name of candidate. The OBC certificate must also specify that candidate belong s to non-creamy layer and the caste is listed in the Central Government list.Yes, that canidate can submit the online registration form by choosing "Awaited" in the drop -down menu of "Result Status" on "Academic Details" page/section while entering the information. However, the candidate will have to fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria/meeting cut-off list of that course/college during the stipulated period.(Questions and answers are re-published from this official Delhi University page Click here for more Delhi University Stories Click here for more Education News

