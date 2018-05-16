St. Stephen's To Begin Admission Process From May 21

Being a religious minority college, St. Stephen's follows a different admission process, however, students first have to register themselves in the Delhi University admission portal along with an admission fee.
After a form number is generated, a student can apply to the college online using his/her email ID.
Later, students, who clear the cut-offs, will also have to take up a written test and an interview, unlike admission to other undergraduate colleges.
CommentsDelhi University began registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses offered by its affiliated colleges yesterday.
