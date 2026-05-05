CBSE Circular On R3 Language Rule: What Schools And Students Need To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a fresh circular regarding the implementation of the R3 language rule in affiliated schools. This step aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 and aims to strengthen multilingual learning among students. As part of the CBSE Scheme of Studies 2026-27, the R3 language will be introduced from Class VI. This makes it essential for schools to act promptly and responsibly.

Official Circular Here

CBSE Circular on R3 Language Rule: Key Highlights

Under the new circular, CBSE has made it clear that schools must finalize and upload their R3 language choices on the OASIS portal. While many schools have already complied, some institutions are yet to update their information or have submitted choices that do not match policy guidelines.

CBSE has set a strict deadline of May 31, 2026, for schools to complete or correct their submissions to ensure uniform implementation. This move is important to maintain consistency in academic planning and avoid confusion at the start of the new academic session.

Additionally, the board has emphasized that schools must follow the prescribed structure of three languages under the R1, R2, and R3 model, ensuring at least two native Indian languages are taught.

R3 Language Implementation Guidelines for Schools

Schools that have not yet updated their language choices must do so immediately on the OASIS portal. Those with incorrect entries are also required to revise their submissions within the given timeline.

For scheduled languages listed in the Constitution of India, official textbooks will be made available on the websites of National Council of Educational Research and Training and CBSE before July 1, 2026. This will help schools prepare teaching resources in advance.

In cases where schools choose non-scheduled languages, CBSE has advised them to use SCERT textbooks or other state-approved materials. However, the curriculum must strictly follow the competency-based approach outlined in NCFSE-2023.