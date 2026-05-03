CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Passing Marks, Re-evaluation, Compartment Exam Rules

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results 2026 expected to be released soon, the board's official announcement will also begin the re-evaluation procedures for those seeking marks verification and compartment exam applications for students needing a second chance.

Students placed under the 'Compartment' category can appear for the CBSE Supplementary Examination 2026. Last year, the supplementary examination for Class 12 candidates was held on July 15. The exam will be conducted based on the CBSE Class 12 syllabus available on the board's official website.

CBSE 2026 Class 12 Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Class 12 board exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory, practicals, and internal assessments, according to CBSE rules. For subjects with practicals, students must pass both the theory and practical components separately.

CBSE Supplementary Exam Rules

Students failing to meet the 33 per cent threshold in one or more subjects can appear for compartment exams. Regular students placed in the Compartment category can apply through their respective schools. School authorities will be responsible to submit the list of candidates appearing for the supplementary examinations. Private candidates can apply for supplementary exams online.

How Is Evaluation Done?

Based on previous records, the CBSE prescribes detailed guidelines to ensure that the evaluation process is objective and correct. Teachers involved in the evaluation process are from the CBSE system, and the evaluation is done under the supervision of the board. Before starting the process, a detailed discussion is also done by the board on the marking scheme. Last year, only 20 answer books were checked by each evaluator every day, for a duration of 8 hours.

Opportunity For Re-evaluation

CBSE gives the students an opportunity to look at their answer books and check for any mistakes left unattended by the evaluator. Check below for the options available for the candidates.

Verification of marks

Obtaining scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Re-evaluation of answers

From last year, CBSE has also introduced a system where students will now be provided scanned answer books of the desired subject and check their copies to inform CBSE of any mistakes found.

Students who wish to appear for the supplementary exams must apply within the stipulated time. Students who are eligible and intend to appear in the supplementary examination are advised by the board not to wait for the verification or re-evaluation results. They must ensure that their application is submitted as per the official schedule.