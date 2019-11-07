CBSE Says Consider 'Sample Question Papers' Not 'Design' Given In Curriculum. What Does It Mean

CBSE says consider 'Sample Question Papers' not 'Design' given in the Curriculum.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, national level board of education which has the mandate to conduct secondary and higher secondary certificate examinations in the country, has said in a new circular that the 'Sample Question Papers' released in September should be taken into consideration for 2020 Board examinations, and not the 'Design' given in the Curriculum released in April.

The Board will conduct the annual examinations in March (for the main papers) and the practicals are set to start from January.

"Design given in the Curriculum": What is it?

Every year, the CBSE releases curriculum details for the current Academic Year of Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Senior Secondary (Classes 11 -12) students. Along with the curricula, the Board also releases a 'Design' or 'Blue Print' of the question papers based on which the annual exam question papers will be based.

CBSE Class 9 and 10 Science question paper 'Design' as given in Curriculum.

This year, the Curriculum for the session 2019-20 examinations was uploaded on CBSE's Website in the month of April, 2019 and Design or Blue Print of the question papers was also given in the Curriculum.

Now, the Board has asked the schools to consider the Sample Question Papers for the annual examinations, not the 'Design given in the Curriculum'. "Hence, students may be guided accordingly," a Board circular said.

"Design of Sample Question Papers may also be used by the schools for the Pre-Board Examinations to make the students familiar with the changes made by the CBSE so that they feel no stress during Boards Examinations," it added.

Sample Question Papers

The Sample Question Papers for the session 2019-20 were uploaded on the official portal of CBSE in the month of September, 2019 by the Board.

Same as the "Design" given in the Curriculum, the Sample Question Papers also carries the whole details about the pattern and sections of questions based on which the Board exam papers will be set.

According to the Board, the Sample Question Papers may not be fully complacent with the Design or Blue Print of the question papers given in the Curriculum.

A screen grab from CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper given on the official portal of the Board.

"Sample Question Papers includes modifications introduced by the CBSE," says the Board.

In a related development, a recent statement from the CBSE Examination Controller said the examination and assessment for the Board examinations will be done based on the "syllabus provided by the Board and not as given in the NCERT books".

The CBSE prescribes NCERT textbooks for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and according to the Board, "It has been brought to the notice of CBSE that in these books, at certain places, it is mentioned that particular part of the book is not for the purpose of examination/assessment".

Read also:

CBSE, NCERT Develop 'Tamanna' Aptitude Test For School Students

Will Talk To CBSE To Treat Vocational Subjects In Schools As Main Subjects: Manish Sisodia

CBSE Releases Sample Question Paper Based On Revised Pattern For Class 12 Students

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Class 10 Question Papers And Marking Schemes Here

Delhi Government To Pay CBSE Exam Fee Of 3.14 Lakh Students

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.