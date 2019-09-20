CBSE Releases Classes 10, 12 Sample Question Papers. Check Here

CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE sample question papers 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education body which conducts and regulates secondary and higher secondary education in the country, has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for annual examinations scheduled for February and March next year. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers have been released on the official website of Board's academic activities. CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board 2020: Class 12 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Class 12 sample question papers and marking schemes here:

Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Accountancy SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bengali SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Biology SQP MS Biotechnology SQP MS Bodo SQP MS Business Studies SQP MS Carnatic Melodic SQP MS Carnatic Percussion SQP MS Carnatic Vocal SQP MS Commercial Art SQP MS Chemistry SQP MS Computer Science - New SQP MS Computer Science - Old SQP MS Dance Manipuri SQP MS Economics SQP MS Engg. Graphic SQP MS Entrepreneurship SQP MS French SQP MS Geography SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS History SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Informatics Practices - New SQP MS Informatics Practices - Old SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Kashmiri SQP MS Legal Studies SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Mathematics SQP MS Mizo SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS NCC SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Odia SQP MS Painting SQP MS Graphic SQP MS Sculpture SQP MS Persian SQP MS Physical Education SQP MS Physics SQP MS Pol. Science SQP MS

CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Class 10 sample question papers and marking schemes here:

Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Science SQP MS Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy SQP MS Elements of Business SQP MS English (Language & Literature) SQP MS Hindi A SQP MS Hindi B SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Computer Application SQP MS Mathematics (Basic) SQP MS Mathematics (Standard) SQP MS Social Science SQP MS NCC SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Vocal SQP MS Painting SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bahasa Melayu SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Bodo SQP MS French SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS Gurung SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS Mizo SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Odia SQP MS Persian SQP MS Punjabi SQP MS Rai Language SQP MS Russian SQP MS Sanskrit SQP MS Sherpa SQP MS Sindhi SQP MS Spanish SQP MS Tamil SQP MS Tamang SQP Tangkhul SQP MS Telugu AP SQP MS Telugu Telangana SQP MS Thai SQP MS

