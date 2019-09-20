CBSE Releases Classes 10, 12 Sample Question Papers. Check Here

CBSE sample question papers 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education body which conducts and regulates secondary and higher secondary education in the country, has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for annual examinations scheduled for February and March next year. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers have been released on the official website of Board's academic activities. CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Board 2020: Class 12 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme
Check CBSE Class 12 sample question papers and marking schemes here:
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bengali
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Biology
|SQP
|MS
|Biotechnology
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|Business Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Melodic
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Percussion
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Commercial Art
|SQP
|MS
|Chemistry
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Science - New
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Science - Old
|SQP
|MS
|Dance Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Economics
|SQP
|MS
|Engg. Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|Entrepreneurship
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|Geography
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|History
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Informatics Practices - New
|SQP
|MS
|Informatics Practices - Old
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Kashmiri
|SQP
|MS
|Legal Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|Sculpture
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Physical Education
|SQP
|MS
|Physics
|SQP
|MS
|Pol. Science
|SQP
|MS
CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme
Check CBSE Class 10 sample question papers and marking schemes here:
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Science
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Business
|SQP
|MS
|English (Language & Literature)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi A
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi B
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Application
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Basic)
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Standard)
|SQP
|MS
|Social Science
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bahasa Melayu
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|Gurung
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Punjabi
|SQP
|MS
|Rai Language
|SQP
|MS
|Russian
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit
|SQP
|MS
|Sherpa
|SQP
|MS
|Sindhi
|SQP
|MS
|Spanish
|SQP
|MS
|Tamil
|SQP
|MS
|Tamang
|SQP
|Tangkhul
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu AP
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu Telangana
|SQP
|MS
|Thai
|SQP
|MS
Click here for more Education News
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.