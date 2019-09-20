CBSE Releases Classes 10, 12 Sample Question Papers. Check Here

CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Edited by | Updated: September 20, 2019 21:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CBSE Releases Classes 10, 12 Sample Question Papers. Check Here

CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.


CBSE sample question papers 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level education body which conducts and regulates secondary and higher secondary education in the country, has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for annual examinations scheduled for February and March next year. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers have been released on the official website of Board's academic activities. CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board 2020: Class 12 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Class 12 sample question papers and marking schemes here:

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
AccountancySQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BiologySQPMS
BiotechnologySQPMS
BodoSQPMS
Business StudiesSQPMS
Carnatic MelodicSQPMS
Carnatic PercussionSQPMS
Carnatic VocalSQPMS
Commercial ArtSQPMS
ChemistrySQPMS
Computer Science - NewSQPMS
Computer Science - OldSQPMS
Dance ManipuriSQPMS
EconomicsSQPMS
Engg. GraphicSQPMS
EntrepreneurshipSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GeographySQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
HistorySQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Informatics Practices - NewSQPMS
Informatics Practices - OldSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
Legal StudiesSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
MathematicsSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
GraphicSQPMS
SculptureSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
Physical EducationSQPMS
PhysicsSQPMS
Pol. ScienceSQPMS

CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Class 10 sample question papers and marking schemes here:

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
ScienceSQPMS
Elements of Book Keeping and AccountancySQPMS
Elements of BusinessSQPMS
English (Language & Literature)SQPMS
Hindi ASQPMS
Hindi BSQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Computer ApplicationSQPMS
Mathematics (Basic)SQPMS
Mathematics (Standard)SQPMS
Social ScienceSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Carnatic Music-Melodic InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-Percussion InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-VocalSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
Bahasa MelayuSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BodoSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
GurungSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
Rai LanguageSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SanskritSQPMS
SherpaSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TamangSQP
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu APSQPMS
Telugu TelanganaSQPMS
ThaiSQPMS

Click here for more Education News
 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CBSE question paperCBSE sample question paper

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirmala SitharamanChinmayanandWashingtonChandrayaan 2PM ModiBabul SupriyoManmohan SinghSensexPNR StatusPetrol, Diesel PriceVivo V17 ProOppo Reno 2RBIPal Pal Dil Ke PaasVideoconWeight LossDhoniWorld Boxing Championship

................................ Advertisement ................................