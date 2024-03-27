CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check High Mark History Questions From Previous Year Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 12 History on Thursday March 28, 2024. Students appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Papers are available from the board year 2019 on the official website of the CBSE.

High mark History questions from previous year paper:

Q) Explain the growth of Puranic Hinduism.

Q) Explain the reasons of apogee and fall of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Q) Explain the distinctive features of the Royal Centre of Vijayanagara Empire.

Q) Examine the reasons and outcomes of the Salt Satyagraha.

Q) Examine the causes and events of Quit India Movement.

Q) "The Stupa at Sanchi is among the best preserved monuments of the earliest times." Explain the statement.



Q) On the given political outline map of India, locate and label the following with appropriate symbols:

(i) Mathura A place of Ashokan inscription.

(ii) Rajgir The capital of early State of Magadha.

(iii) (a) Chandragiri Where Aravidu dynasty ruled.

OR

(iii) (b) Delhi Capital of Mughal Empire.

Q) On the same map, two centres related to the Revolt of 1857 are marked as A and B. Identify them and write their names on the lines drawn near them.