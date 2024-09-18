Schools Teaching In Urdu Medium In Trouble Due To CBSE Orders: Report

The decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to offer question papers to students only in English or Hindi has put students of Urdu medium MANUU schools in trouble. Students studying in the MANUU schools of Hyderabad, Nuh (Haryana) and Darbhanga (Bihar) will now be required to either pick English or Hindi while filling up their admission forms.

Earlier this year, CBSE had directed school heads and exam centre superintendents to print the question paper for classes 10 and 12 only in English or Hindi based on the requirement at schools. It emphasised that answer papers written in any language other than Hindi and English without the board's permission would not be evaluated.

NDTV reached out to CBSE for its comment over the issue, however, has not yet received any response.

As per a report in Telegraph, CBSE had noted that in case any student is writing answers in medium other than Hindi or English against Board's policy, his/her result will be announced without awarding any marks in that subject.

As per MANNU model schools, CBSE was full aware of their medium of instruction before granting them affiliation. The schools started the three model schools in 2010. An official of the MANNU school also noted that their students had been getting question papers in English, Hindi and Urdu till 2020. From 2021, the board stopped providing them question papers in Urdu. Despite getting the questions in English or Hindi, the students had been attempting the paper in Urdu since last three years. However, the latest decision of the CBSE will not permit the students to write their answers in Urdu.

The official of the MANNU school further added that the board did not inform them before it stopped sending question papers in Urdu and the students in the schools are experiencing difficulty in understanding the Hindi or English question paper.