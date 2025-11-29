CBSE Board Exams 2026 From Feb 17: Know What's New In Question Paper Structure

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a major change in the question paper pattern for the 2026 board examinations to shift students' focus from rote memorisation to conceptual understanding. The board said conceptual learning helps students comprehend subjects more effectively, develop analytical skills, and enhance problem-solving abilities. It also leads to better long-term retention, unlike rote learning, which is often forgotten over time.

Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has revised the structure of Class 10 and Class 12 papers. From 2026, 50 per cent of the questions will be competency-based, presented through MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, data interpretation, or situational problems. Twenty per cent of the paper will consist of select-response (MCQ) questions, while the remaining 30 per cent will be constructed-response questions, including short and long answers.

This means half of every question paper will assess students' conceptual clarity and their ability to apply what they have learnt, rather than simply recall information.

CBSE has also announced that, in line with NEP 2020 recommendations, two board examinations will be held for Class 10 students starting 2026, giving them more flexibility in demonstrating learning outcomes.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 1. Class 10 Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers are scheduled for the first day. For Class 12, the first exams will be Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship and Shorthand (Hindi and English). Class 10 exams will end on March 10, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9.