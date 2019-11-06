CBSE Board Practical Exam Dates Announced. Details Here

CBSE practicals will be held from January 1 to February 7 in respective schools.

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national level school education body which conducts secondary and higher secondary certificate exams, said the practicals will be held from January 1 to February 7 next year in respective schools. The Board also said the theory papers of Skill subjects may commence from February 15 following 2019 practice. The CBSE Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 main papers are expected to be held in March and April.

In a circular addressed to the Principals and Head of all schools affiliated to the Board regarding conduct of Practical examinations and Project or Internal Assessments, the CBSE has asked the schools to follow certain measures "to ensure that practical examinations are conducted before examination and in letter and spirit".

"Schools will conduct Practical Examinations and Project assessments from 1st January, 2020 to 7th February, 2020," it said.

The Board also asked the schools to upload the marks on the link provided immediately after the assessment is over.

"While uploading marks, schools will ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Schools should also keep in mind maximum marks allotted for Practical/Project while awarding/uploading marks," it said.

"The practical examination and Project assessments will be done in the respective schools... There will be an External Examiner as well as an Internal Examiner, as per past practice," it added.

The circular also asked the schools to ensure that practicals are conducted by the external examiners appointed by the CBSE only.

"An observer will also be appointed by the Board who will supervise conduct of the practical examination and project assessment," the circular said.

CBSE will provide an App link to the schools for uploading a group photograph of each batch during the practical examination.

"Group Photo should consist of all the candidates of that batch, External examiner, internal examiner and Observer. All faces should be clearly visible in photograph. The photograph should be taken in the laboratory where practical exams are being held and laboratory should also be seen clearly in the photograph," it said.

"Some other information such as batch number, total batch, date and time etc will also be required to be uploaded on link... The software will ensure that photograph uploaded is geotagged and time tagged," the circular said.

