CBSE Board 2020: Check Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam will be held for 80 marks.

CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, the national level body which conducts secondary and higher secondary certificate exams, will hold the CBSE Class 10 annual exams next year in March. As part of the preparations for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the Board has released the sample question papers and marking schemes for all the subjects using which the students may refer and get accustomed with the exam patterns (refer the CBSE Class 10 sample question paper for Social Science here). In an important announcement recently, the Board has also informed the students that the questions to be asked in the annual examinations will be based on the CBSE syllabus not based on the NCERT books.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper: Exam pattern

CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper: The exam will be held for 80 marks.

In Class 10, the Social Science question paper will carry 35 questions in all.

Section - A: Very short answer questions

Questions from serial number 1 to 20 are objective type questions and each question carries one mark.

Section - B Short answer questions

Questions from serial number 21 to 28 are 3 marks questions and the answers of these questions should not exceed 80 words each.

Section - C Long answer questions

Questions from serial number 29 to 34 are 5 marks questions and students need to answer these questions within the limits of 120 words each.

Map skill based question

Question number 35 is a map question of 6 marks with two parts - 35 a. from History (2 marks) and 35b. from Geography (4 marks).

Students will be allowed a total of 3 hours and the questions will be asked for a maximum of 80 marks in CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper.

The Board is yet to announce exam dates but it is highly likely that CBSE class 10 exams will be held in March. With board exams only a few months away, it is the right time for students to begin preparing for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science sample question paper

CBSE Class 10 Social Science marking scheme

More details on the sample question papers and marking schemes for both Class 10 and Class 12 subjects can be found on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

