CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Science Question Paper And Marking Scheme Here

CBSE Class 10 question papers are available at cbseacademic.ni.in.

CBSE Class 10 Science question paper 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national-level education board which conducts Secondary and Higher Secondary certificate exams, will be holding the annual examinations for academic year 2019-20 in March next year. The Board has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 question papers and marking schemes of each paper for candidates to make themselves familiar with the examination pattern and nature of questions. CBSE Class 10 Science question paper consists of a total of 30 questions. The question paper comprises three sections - A, B and C and the students need to attempt all the sections.

It should also so be noted that all questions which are going to be asked in the CBSE Class 10 Science paper are compulsory, however, internal choice is given in each section.

CBSE Class 10 Science question paper: Section A

All questions in the Section A are one-mark questions comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Very Short Answer (VSA) type and assertion-reason type questions, and these questions are to be answered in one word or in one sentence.

CBSE Class 10 Science question paper: Section B

All questions in the Section B are three-mark, short-answer type questions and these questions are to be answered in about 50 - 60 words each.

CBSE Class 10 Science question paper: Section C

All questions in the Section C of CBSE Class 10 Science question paper are five-mark, long-answer type questions and according to the documents released by the Board these are to be answered in about 80 - 90 words each.

CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper

Candidates who have been searching for the CBSE Class 10 sample question paper for Science exam may check the same here:

CBSE Class 10 Science sample question paper

CBSE Class 10 Science marking scheme

Candidates who have been searching for the CBSE Class 10 Science marking scheme may check the same here:

CBSE Class 10 Science marking scheme

More question papers and marking schemes of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams are available on the official academic website of CBSE (cbseacademic.ni.in) and also here:

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.