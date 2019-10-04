CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Class 10 Question Papers And Marking Schemes Here

CBSE Board exam 2020: CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are also available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board exam 2020: The Board exams will be held across India and abroad in March.


CBSE 10th question paper 2020: CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, the national level education body which conducts and regulates secondary and higher secondary education and exams in the country, recently released the CBSE sample question papers and marking schemes for annual Class 10 examinations scheduled for February and March next year. The Board has also released the CBSE Class 12 sample question papers on the official website of its academic activities. CBSE sample question papers will give students an idea on the pattern of Class 10 exams which is a major stepping stone for each student in their academic career. 

The Board is expected to conduct CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams for more than 30 lakh students next year. Last year, a total of 31,14,821 registered students had registered for the Board exams which included 28 transgender candidates. 

The Board exams will be held in centres across India and abroad. 

The exams will be held for students from more than 21,000 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and abroad. The Board will also conduct exams for the private candidates also.

The CBSE Class 10 main papers, for which the  sample question papers and marking schemes have been released recently, is expected to start from March first week and will be concluded by March last week.

CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

CBSE 10th question papers 2020: Check complete official sample question papers and marking scheme here.

Check CBSE Board 2020 Class 10 sample question papers and marking scheme here for all the subjects:

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
ScienceSQPMS
Elements of Book Keeping and AccountancySQPMS
Elements of BusinessSQPMS
English (Language & Literature)SQPMS
Hindi ASQPMS
Hindi BSQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Computer ApplicationSQPMS
Mathematics (Basic)SQPMS
Mathematics (Standard)SQPMS
Social ScienceSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Carnatic Music-Melodic InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-Percussion InstrumentsSQPMS
Carnatic Music-VocalSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
Bahasa MelayuSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BodoSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
GurungSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
Rai LanguageSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SanskritSQPMS
SherpaSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TamangSQP
TangkhulSQPMS
Telugu APSQPMS
Telugu TelanganaSQPMS
ThaiSQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu ASQPMS
Urdu BSQPMS

