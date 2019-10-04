CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Class 10 Question Papers And Marking Schemes Here

CBSE 10th question paper 2020: CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, the national level education body which conducts and regulates secondary and higher secondary education and exams in the country, recently released the CBSE sample question papers and marking schemes for annual Class 10 examinations scheduled for February and March next year. The Board has also released the CBSE Class 12 sample question papers on the official website of its academic activities. CBSE sample question papers will give students an idea on the pattern of Class 10 exams which is a major stepping stone for each student in their academic career.
The Board is expected to conduct CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams for more than 30 lakh students next year. Last year, a total of 31,14,821 registered students had registered for the Board exams which included 28 transgender candidates.
The Board exams will be held in centres across India and abroad.
The exams will be held for students from more than 21,000 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and abroad. The Board will also conduct exams for the private candidates also.
The CBSE Class 10 main papers, for which the sample question papers and marking schemes have been released recently, is expected to start from March first week and will be concluded by March last week.
CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme
CBSE 10th question papers 2020: Check complete official sample question papers and marking scheme here.
Check CBSE Board 2020 Class 10 sample question papers and marking scheme here for all the subjects:
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Science
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Elements of Business
|SQP
|MS
|English (Language & Literature)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi A
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi B
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Application
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Basic)
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics (Standard)
|SQP
|MS
|Social Science
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Music-Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bahasa Melayu
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|Gurung
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Punjabi
|SQP
|MS
|Rai Language
|SQP
|MS
|Russian
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit
|SQP
|MS
|Sherpa
|SQP
|MS
|Sindhi
|SQP
|MS
|Spanish
|SQP
|MS
|Tamil
|SQP
|MS
|Tamang
|SQP
|Tangkhul
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu AP
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu Telangana
|SQP
|MS
|Thai
|SQP
|MS
|Tibetan
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu A
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu B
|SQP
|MS
