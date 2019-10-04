CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check CBSE Class 10 Question Papers And Marking Schemes Here

CBSE Board exam 2020: The Board exams will be held across India and abroad in March.

CBSE 10th question paper 2020: CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education, the national level education body which conducts and regulates secondary and higher secondary education and exams in the country, recently released the CBSE sample question papers and marking schemes for annual Class 10 examinations scheduled for February and March next year. The Board has also released the CBSE Class 12 sample question papers on the official website of its academic activities. CBSE sample question papers will give students an idea on the pattern of Class 10 exams which is a major stepping stone for each student in their academic career.

The Board is expected to conduct CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams for more than 30 lakh students next year. Last year, a total of 31,14,821 registered students had registered for the Board exams which included 28 transgender candidates.

The Board exams will be held in centres across India and abroad.

The exams will be held for students from more than 21,000 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and abroad. The Board will also conduct exams for the private candidates also.

The CBSE Class 10 main papers, for which the sample question papers and marking schemes have been released recently, is expected to start from March first week and will be concluded by March last week.

CBSE sample question papers and marking scheme for various subjects are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board 2020: Class 10 Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

CBSE 10th question papers 2020: Check complete official sample question papers and marking scheme here.

Check CBSE Board 2020 Class 10 sample question papers and marking scheme here for all the subjects:

Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Science SQP MS Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy SQP MS Elements of Business SQP MS English (Language & Literature) SQP MS Hindi A SQP MS Hindi B SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Computer Application SQP MS Mathematics (Basic) SQP MS Mathematics (Standard) SQP MS Social Science SQP MS NCC SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments SQP MS Carnatic Music-Vocal SQP MS Painting SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bahasa Melayu SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Bodo SQP MS French SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS Gurung SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS Mizo SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Odia SQP MS Persian SQP MS Punjabi SQP MS Rai Language SQP MS Russian SQP MS Sanskrit SQP MS Sherpa SQP MS Sindhi SQP MS Spanish SQP MS Tamil SQP MS Tamang SQP Tangkhul SQP MS Telugu AP SQP MS Telugu Telangana SQP MS Thai SQP MS Tibetan SQP MS Urdu A SQP MS Urdu B SQP MS

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.