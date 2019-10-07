CBSE Releases Sample Question Paper Based On Revised Pattern For Class 12 Students

CBSE has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for the board examination which will be conducted in 2020.

Education | Updated: October 07, 2019 19:31 IST
CBSE sample question paper 2020 for class 12 board exam released


New Delhi: 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for the board examination which will be conducted in 2020. For the outgoing batch, the sample papers released by CBSE should be a must-have considering the changes introduced by the board in the exam pattern this year.

The board had decided to reduce the number of descriptive questions and introduce objective questions in the question paper. One of the prime reasons for the change in the exam pattern was the CBSE's decision to participate in the PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) in 2021.

One of the highlights of the changes announced by CBSE back in March was introduction of practical component worth 20 marks in Mathematics paper. The changes, CBSE had said, would be implemented for the batch which started in April 2019 and will sit for their board exam in March 2020.

CBSE, from 2020, will conduct practical examinations in all the subjects. Until 2019, the board used to conduct examination for 100 marks for subjects like Mathematics, Political Science, and Legal Studies.

Class 12 students who are due to appear for the CBSE board exams in 2020 can download the sample question papers based on the revised assessment pattern from the links provided below:

SubjectSample Question PaperMarking Scheme
AccountancySQPMS
ArabicSQPMS
AssameseSQPMS
BengaliSQPMS
BhutiaSQPMS
BiologySQPMS
BiotechnologySQPMS
BodoSQPMS
Business StudiesSQPMS
Carnatic MelodicSQPMS
Carnatic PercussionSQPMS
Carnatic VocalSQPMS
Commercial ArtSQPMS
ChemistrySQPMS
Computer Science - NewSQPMS
Computer Science - OldSQPMS
Dance ManipuriSQPMS
EconomicsSQPMS
Engg. GraphicSQPMS
EntrepreneurshipSQPMS
FrenchSQPMS
GeographySQPMS
GermanSQPMS
GujaratiSQPMS
HistorySQPMS
Hindustani Music (Melodic)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Percussion)SQPMS
Hindustani Music (Vocal)SQPMS
Hindi ElectiveSQPMS
Hindi Basic/ FundamentalSQPMS
Home ScienceSQPMS
Informatics Practices - NewSQPMS
Informatics Practices - OldSQPMS
JapaneseSQPMS
KannadaSQPMS
KashmiriSQPMS
Legal StudiesSQPMS
LepchaSQPMS
LimbooSQPMS
MalayalamSQPMS
MarathiSQPMS
MathematicsSQPMS
MizoSQPMS
ManipuriSQPMS
NCCSQPMS
NepaliSQPMS
OdiaSQPMS
PaintingSQPMS
GraphicSQPMS
SculptureSQPMS
PersianSQPMS
Physical EducationSQPMS
PhysicsSQPMS
Pol. ScienceSQPMS
PsychologySQPMS
PunjabiSQPMS
RussianSQPMS
SindhiSQPMS
SociologySQPMS
SpanishSQPMS
English CoreSQPMS
English ElectiveSQPMS
Sanskrit CoreSQPMS
Sanskrit ElectiveSQPMS
TamilSQPMS
TangkhulSQPMS
Telangana TeluguSQPMS
TeluguSQPMS
TibetanSQPMS
Urdu CoreSQPMS
Urdu ElectiveSQPMS

