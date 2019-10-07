CBSE Releases Sample Question Paper Based On Revised Pattern For Class 12 Students

CBSE sample question paper 2020 for class 12 board exam released

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for the board examination which will be conducted in 2020. For the outgoing batch, the sample papers released by CBSE should be a must-have considering the changes introduced by the board in the exam pattern this year.

The board had decided to reduce the number of descriptive questions and introduce objective questions in the question paper. One of the prime reasons for the change in the exam pattern was the CBSE's decision to participate in the PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) in 2021.

One of the highlights of the changes announced by CBSE back in March was introduction of practical component worth 20 marks in Mathematics paper. The changes, CBSE had said, would be implemented for the batch which started in April 2019 and will sit for their board exam in March 2020.

CBSE, from 2020, will conduct practical examinations in all the subjects. Until 2019, the board used to conduct examination for 100 marks for subjects like Mathematics, Political Science, and Legal Studies.

Class 12 students who are due to appear for the CBSE board exams in 2020 can download the sample question papers based on the revised assessment pattern from the links provided below:

Subject Sample Question Paper Marking Scheme Accountancy SQP MS Arabic SQP MS Assamese SQP MS Bengali SQP MS Bhutia SQP MS Biology SQP MS Biotechnology SQP MS Bodo SQP MS Business Studies SQP MS Carnatic Melodic SQP MS Carnatic Percussion SQP MS Carnatic Vocal SQP MS Commercial Art SQP MS Chemistry SQP MS Computer Science - New SQP MS Computer Science - Old SQP MS Dance Manipuri SQP MS Economics SQP MS Engg. Graphic SQP MS Entrepreneurship SQP MS French SQP MS Geography SQP MS German SQP MS Gujarati SQP MS History SQP MS Hindustani Music (Melodic) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Percussion) SQP MS Hindustani Music (Vocal) SQP MS Hindi Elective SQP MS Hindi Basic/ Fundamental SQP MS Home Science SQP MS Informatics Practices - New SQP MS Informatics Practices - Old SQP MS Japanese SQP MS Kannada SQP MS Kashmiri SQP MS Legal Studies SQP MS Lepcha SQP MS Limboo SQP MS Malayalam SQP MS Marathi SQP MS Mathematics SQP MS Mizo SQP MS Manipuri SQP MS NCC SQP MS Nepali SQP MS Odia SQP MS Painting SQP MS Graphic SQP MS Sculpture SQP MS Persian SQP MS Physical Education SQP MS Physics SQP MS Pol. Science SQP MS Psychology SQP MS Punjabi SQP MS Russian SQP MS Sindhi SQP MS Sociology SQP MS Spanish SQP MS English Core SQP MS English Elective SQP MS Sanskrit Core SQP MS Sanskrit Elective SQP MS Tamil SQP MS Tangkhul SQP MS Telangana Telugu SQP MS Telugu SQP MS Tibetan SQP MS Urdu Core SQP MS Urdu Elective SQP MS

