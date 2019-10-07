CBSE Releases Sample Question Paper Based On Revised Pattern For Class 12 Students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for the board examination which will be conducted in 2020. For the outgoing batch, the sample papers released by CBSE should be a must-have considering the changes introduced by the board in the exam pattern this year.
The board had decided to reduce the number of descriptive questions and introduce objective questions in the question paper. One of the prime reasons for the change in the exam pattern was the CBSE's decision to participate in the PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) in 2021.
One of the highlights of the changes announced by CBSE back in March was introduction of practical component worth 20 marks in Mathematics paper. The changes, CBSE had said, would be implemented for the batch which started in April 2019 and will sit for their board exam in March 2020.
CBSE, from 2020, will conduct practical examinations in all the subjects. Until 2019, the board used to conduct examination for 100 marks for subjects like Mathematics, Political Science, and Legal Studies.
Class 12 students who are due to appear for the CBSE board exams in 2020 can download the sample question papers based on the revised assessment pattern from the links provided below:
|Subject
|Sample Question Paper
|Marking Scheme
|Accountancy
|SQP
|MS
|Arabic
|SQP
|MS
|Assamese
|SQP
|MS
|Bengali
|SQP
|MS
|Bhutia
|SQP
|MS
|Biology
|SQP
|MS
|Biotechnology
|SQP
|MS
|Bodo
|SQP
|MS
|Business Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Melodic
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Percussion
|SQP
|MS
|Carnatic Vocal
|SQP
|MS
|Commercial Art
|SQP
|MS
|Chemistry
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Science - New
|SQP
|MS
|Computer Science - Old
|SQP
|MS
|Dance Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|Economics
|SQP
|MS
|Engg. Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|Entrepreneurship
|SQP
|MS
|French
|SQP
|MS
|Geography
|SQP
|MS
|German
|SQP
|MS
|Gujarati
|SQP
|MS
|History
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Melodic)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Percussion)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Hindi Basic/ Fundamental
|SQP
|MS
|Home Science
|SQP
|MS
|Informatics Practices - New
|SQP
|MS
|Informatics Practices - Old
|SQP
|MS
|Japanese
|SQP
|MS
|Kannada
|SQP
|MS
|Kashmiri
|SQP
|MS
|Legal Studies
|SQP
|MS
|Lepcha
|SQP
|MS
|Limboo
|SQP
|MS
|Malayalam
|SQP
|MS
|Marathi
|SQP
|MS
|Mathematics
|SQP
|MS
|Mizo
|SQP
|MS
|Manipuri
|SQP
|MS
|NCC
|SQP
|MS
|Nepali
|SQP
|MS
|Odia
|SQP
|MS
|Painting
|SQP
|MS
|Graphic
|SQP
|MS
|Sculpture
|SQP
|MS
|Persian
|SQP
|MS
|Physical Education
|SQP
|MS
|Physics
|SQP
|MS
|Pol. Science
|SQP
|MS
|Psychology
|SQP
|MS
|Punjabi
|SQP
|MS
|Russian
|SQP
|MS
|Sindhi
|SQP
|MS
|Sociology
|SQP
|MS
|Spanish
|SQP
|MS
|English Core
|SQP
|MS
|English Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit Core
|SQP
|MS
|Sanskrit Elective
|SQP
|MS
|Tamil
|SQP
|MS
|Tangkhul
|SQP
|MS
|Telangana Telugu
|SQP
|MS
|Telugu
|SQP
|MS
|Tibetan
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu Core
|SQP
|MS
|Urdu Elective
|SQP
|MS
