CBSE Introduces 20 Marks Practical For Class 12 Mathematics

CBSE will allot 20 marks to internal assessment for class 12 Mathematics evaluation

CBSE, in a bid to improve learning outcomes and encourage critical and creative thinking among students, has revised its assessment and evaluation practices. The move also comes after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) decided to participate in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) in 2021. "It is a necessity now that 'assessment of learning' must be augmented with 'assessment as learning' and 'assessment for learning'", says CBSE.

Not just the prospect of PISA but also the dismal performance of class 10 students in National Assessment Survey (2017-18) is another factor in proposing changes to the assessment and evaluation model.

"Report card of the National Assessment Survey (2017-18) has indicated that the performance of CBSE class X students in Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English and Modern Indian Language is 52%, 51%, 53%, 58% and 62% respectively. Although this competency-based survey places the CBSE students above the national average, it indicates that there is ample scope for improvement in their performance."

As per the proposed assessment plan, CBSE will introduce internal assessment component for all subjects in class 12. Till now, CBSE used to conduct examination for 100 marks for subjects like Mathematics, Political Science, and Legal Studies. But under the proposed assessment scheme, even subjects like Mathematics will have internal assessment component of at least 20 marks.

As per the proposed scheme, the board exam question papers will also have objective component in question paper from next year. Minimum 25% marks will be allotted to objective type questions including multiple-choice questions.

Subjective questions will comprise at most 75% marks. The number of subjective questions will also be reduced to allow students enough time to give 'analytical and creative responses'.

The proposed changes will be implemented from the upcoming academic year which will start in April 2019.

The board has already implemented some of the changes in the 2019 board exams which include 33% internal options and section-wise format. There's already 20 marks worth of multiple choice questions in many subjects in 10th board exams this year.

