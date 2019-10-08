CBSE Releases Teacher's Handbook For Artificial Intelligence (AI) Subject

CBSE has released handbooks for teachers on teaching Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools

Central Board of Secondary Education, following up on its plan to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a skill subject in classes 8 and 9, has released Facilitators Handbooks on Artificial Intelligence.

The Facilitator's handbook for AI Curriculum for students studying in class 8 and class 9 covers a 112 hours curriculum. The handbook is based on experiential methodologies covering both social and technology skills.

The Facilitator's handbook on AI Integration across subjects has been prepared as a guide to enhance the multidisciplinary approach in teaching-learning process whilst integrating AI. This handbook will guide on how to train teachers of Class 6 to 10 to teach topics/themes from their respective curricula with technologies that AI deploys.

The AI Integration handbook also showcases AI-based tools which can be used to teach AI across disciplines, in and out of classroom.

The handbook comes with a booklet which details 15 student projects from schools which were put on a fast track mode by the board to study the impact of the curriculum.

Both the handbooks are available on the CBSE academic website, 'cbseacademic.nic.in'.

CBSE, early this year, had announced that AI would be introduced as a skill subject for students of classes 8 and 9 and had also released the curriculum with learning outcome for the subject. In class 8th, AI will be taught as a certification course and from class 9th onward it will be taught as a regular course.

