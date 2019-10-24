Exams Will Be Done Based On Syllabus, Not As Given In NCERT Books: CBSE

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Exams will be done based on the syllabus, not as given in NCERT books, Says CBSE

A recent statement from the CBSE Examination Controller said the examination and assessment for the Board examinations will be done based on the "syllabus provided by the Board and not as given in the NCERT books". The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prescribes NCERT textbooks for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and according to the Board, "It has been brought to the notice of CBSE that in these books, at certain places, it is mentioned that particular part of the book is not for the purpose of examination/assessment".

"Similar instructions are given for the information/question provided in boxes also. It is for information of all concerned that this information is not applicable for the students who will be appearing in the Class X and XII examinations conducted by CBSE in 2020," the statement said.

A Board official told NDTV that examinations and assessments are conducted to check how deeper the students understand a subject.

"The aim of the examination or assessment is to check how holistically and deep a student understood the concepts regarding a subject. Keeping that in view, we cannot limit students to certain parts while they learn," the official said.

The Board also asked the schools and students to go through the Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus uploaded by CBSE on website (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum.html).

CBSE Board exam 2020: CBSE prescribes NCERT textbooks for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

"Examination/assessment will be done based on the syllabus provided by CBSE and not as given in the NCERT Books. This information be invariably brought to the notice of all teachers, students and parents so that they can make preparations accordingly," it said.

CBSE, the national level education body which conducts and regulates secondary and higher secondary education in the country, will conduct annual examinations in February and March next year.

The Board is expected to conduct CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams for more than 30 lakh students next year. Last year, a total of 31,14,821 registered students had registered for the Board exams which included 28 transgender candidates.

The Board exams will be held in centres across India and abroad.

The exams will be held for students from more than 21,000 CBSE-affiliated schools in the country and abroad. The Board will conduct exams for the private candidates also.

