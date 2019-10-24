Vow Of Integrity During 'VAW': CBSE

CBSE students will pledge to neither give nor take bribe

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will observe Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) from October 28 to November 2, 2019. School children, as part of the VAW, will take a pledge to neither give nor take bribe.

This year, the theme for Vigilance Awareness Week is 'Integrity - A way of life'. The 'Vigilance Awareness Week' declared by the Central Vigilance Commission is an endeavor to promote transparency, accountability and integrity in public life.

CBSE has suggested activities which its affiliated schools can conduct to raise awareness about vigilance in public life. The suggested activities include administering 'Integrity Pledge' in schools on October 29, 2019.

Some other activities suggested by CBSE include organizing lectures, panel discussions, debates, quiz, elocution, essay writing competition, slogan writing competition, cartoon making/poster making competition on moral values, ethics, good governance practices, etc.

CBSE has also suggested that schools can conduct community outreach programs while maintaining safety and security of students.

CBSE schools are also expected to establish an Integrity Club 'in order to sustain activities conducted in schools during the Vigilance Awareness Week 2019 and to ensure that ethical values are ingrained permanently in the minds of students.'

After the Vigilance Awareness Week ends, schools have to submit a report of the celebration to CBSE through an online form.

