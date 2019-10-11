CBSE Releases Class 12 Mathematics, Political Science, Legal Science Sample Paper Based On Revised Pattern

CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for class 12 Mathematics, Political Science, Legal Studies released

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in March this year, revised its evaluation scheme for class 12 students and proposed practical/internal component for subjects like Mathematics, Political Science, and Legal Studies. Until 2019, board exam for these subjects was conducted for 100 marks but from 2020 the theory paper in these subjects will carry only 80 marks and 20 marks have been assigned to internal assessment, project work, and practical.

The 2020 board examination will be conducted in February-March next year. The board has, well in advance, released the sample question papers for all the subjects with the proposed changes.

Students who would be appearing for the board exams next year can download the sample paper from the official website. Along with the sample papers, the board has also released the marking scheme. Students are advised to check the marking scheme as well as it will help them attain clarity on the step-marking.

Apart from the changes which would be operational in the upcoming board exams, the board had introduced some important changes last year too. These included 33% internal options and section wise format which will continue this year too.

The 20 marks internal component will include 10 marks for periodic tests (best 2 out of 3 tests conducted). Rest 10 marks are assigned to activities related to the subject.

CBSE had already introduced internal assessment component for all class 10 subjects by the time of 2019 board examination.

CBSE Class 12 students can download the revised sample question paper for the three subjects in which practical component has been introduced for the first time from the links given below:

CBSE Cass 12 Mathematics Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper

CBSE Class 12 Legal Studies Sample Paper

