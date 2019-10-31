MHRD, CBSE Ask Schools To Celebrate Constitution Day, Culminate On Ambedkar Jayanti

MHRD, CBSE have asked schools to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has requested schools and other educational institutes across the country to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26, 2019, a celebration that would culminate on Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2020. The Ministry has asked schools and institutes to prepare a calendar of activities and submit the same.

Among the suggested activities is pledge-taking ceremony which can be held during the morning assembly. Apart from this, there are other activities which may help in creating more awareness about the constitution like reading of preamble and fundamental duties, organizing mock parliament etc.

The notice which is sent out to all concerned parties also says to utilize MyGov resources and encourage students to participate in Olympiads and online quizzes being organized by the MyGov platform.

Schools and educational institutes can also invite eminent personalities from different walks of life, eminent lawyers, and legal scholars to disseminate the message of Fundamental Duties.

Debates, essay competitions, cultural programs, quiz competitions, seminars and lectures may be organized at School, District, State and National level and winners at State and National level may be suitably rewarded.

CBSE has also issued circular for all its affiliated schools to conduct activities on Constitution Day and conclude the celebration on Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti.

