Will talk to CBSE to treat vocational subjects in schools as main subjects: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government will approach the CBSE with a proposal to treat vocational subjects as main subject in schools and not as additional ones, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

"All schools should be having vocational subjects in their curriculum. And these subjects should be treated at par with the regular subjects. We aim to make vocational subject as a main subject and not an additional subject. We will be talking to CBSE about this soon," he said.

"In Delhi government schools we will start vocational subjects and will make it main subject instead of it being an additional subject. The upcoming skills university will give preference in admission to students who opted for vocational studies in schools," he added.

Sisodia made the comments at an event at Thyagraj Stadium to celebrate completion of internship training programme of over 5,000 Delhi government school students.

"Abdul Kalam dreamt that school education should give vocational proficiency to students, he shared it with us when we asked him for guidance on school education. I am happy to say that we are moving towards realising his dream.

"Let's prepare to get such internships for all 83,000 vocational students, I appeal to everyone from industry to help us do that," he said.

Click here for more Education News

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.