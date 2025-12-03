CBSE Reforms: 10 Major Changes Students, Parents Should Know About Before 2026

CBSE 2026 Reforms: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a series of major academic reforms in recent months, many of which will roll out beginning in the 2026 academic year. These updates include changes to the syllabus, new skill-based subjects, revised exam patterns and a shift towards competency-focused assessments. As these long-term reforms take effect, students, teachers, and parents must stay informed about how learning and evaluation will evolve under the updated CBSE framework.

1. Major Changes in Syllabus for Classes 10 and 12

For Class 10, students must now choose one out of three skill-based subjects - Computer Applications, Information Technology, or Artificial Intelligence - a rule implemented in April 2025.

A major shift allows students who fail in core subjects like Science, Mathematics, Social Science or a language to replace it with a passed skill subject or an optional language for their final result calculation.

For Class 12, four new skill electives have been added:

Land Transportation Associate

Electronics and Hardware

Physical Activity Trainer

Design Thinking and Innovation

The aim is to boost practical and vocational learning.

2. Basic Math Students Can Now Opt for Standard Math in Class 11

Students who took Basic Mathematics (241) in Class 10 can now choose Mathematics Standard (041) in Class 11 starting 2025-26. This reform was introduced in May 2025.

3. Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year From 2026

Starting 2026, Class 10 students will have two board exam opportunities every year.

February exam: Mandatory

May exam: Optional (for improvement)

This aligns with National Education Policy (NEP) recommendations to lower exam-related stress.

4. Triple Talaq, Sedition, Section 377 in Class 11 and Class 12 Syllabus

A major update to the Class 11 and 12 Legal Studies syllabus includes:

Repeal of triple talaq

Removal of sedition

Introduction of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Annulment of Section 377

5. Changes in Paper Format

Revised question papers will include a balanced mix of competency-focused, objective, and descriptive questions for both Class 10 and 12.

6. Shift to Competency-Based Assessment

Exam papers will prioritise real-world application and problem-solving. Up to 50 per cent of each paper will consist of MCQs, case-based, and source-based questions.

7. Two-Tier Evaluation System

Marks will now combine:

60 per cent from board exams

40 per cent from internal assessments (projects, periodic tests, etc.)

This new evaluation structure is expected to begin in the 2026-27 academic year.

8. Introduction of a 9-Point Grading Scale

CBSE will adopt a more detailed 9-point grading scale, replacing the earlier 5-point system. The top 12.5 per cent of students will receive the A1 grade.

9. New Skill-Based Electives

CBSE will introduce additional electives such as Artificial Intelligence and Design Thinking, reinforcing a focus on emerging career skills.

10. Digital Evaluation and Enhanced Exam Security

CBSE is moving towards on-screen evaluation of answer sheets and may also introduce biometric verification at exam centres. These measures are aimed at improving transparency and strengthening the integrity of the examination process.

These reforms signal a major shift in how CBSE wants students to learn and be assessed. With a stronger focus on practical skills, continuous evaluation, and multiple exam opportunities, the board aims to move students away from rote memorisation and towards real understanding. The introduction of new electives, digital evaluation, and flexible exam attempts reflects CBSE's broader goal of reducing pressure while preparing students for modern academic and career demands.

With over 45 lakh students expected to take the 2026 board exams, these changes will play a crucial role in shaping a more student-friendly and future-ready education system.