CBSE Raises The Bar: Key Tips To Score Higher In Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has raised the difficulty level of board examinations scheduled for 2026 with a major shift in the question paper pattern. The focus now shifts towards conceptual understanding and real-world application. The new structure introduces more competency-based questions, including case studies, data interpretation, source-based items, and situational problem-solving tasks.

Under the revised pattern, 50 per cent of the questions will assess students' ability to apply concepts. The remaining questions will test clarity of thought, reasoning, and analytical skills. Schools have already begun redesigning internal assessments to align with this approach, encouraging students to think independently, present ideas logically, and move beyond memorised textbook lines.

To score well and stay ahead of the curve, students must focus on conceptual learning instead of rote memorisation.

How Students Can Score Higher Under the New Pattern

1. Stop Memorising, Start Understanding

Simply writing textbook definitions will no longer work. Understand the reason behind every concept and relate it to practical, everyday situations. This improves retention and helps students tackle case-based questions more effectively.

2. Write In Your Own Words

Answers that reflect a student's understanding, rather than copied textbook phrases, carry more weight. Stick to facts, ensure conceptual accuracy, and use simple, clear language to express ideas.

3. Connect Concepts To Real-Life Scenarios

If a question asks for an explanation of a concept, illustrate it with a real example or situation. Toppers often write answers that show both the concept and how it works in real life.

4. Prepare For Competency-Based Questions

The paper will include the following types of questions:

* MCQs

* Case-based questions

* Source-based integrated questions

* Data interpretation tasks

* Situation-based questions

Access CBSE Question Bank For Class 10 Here

Twenty per cent of the paper will be MCQs, and 30 per cent will require short or long descriptive answers.