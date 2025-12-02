CBSE Releases Updated Guidelines, SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2025-26

CBSE Practical Exams 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released updated guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical examinations, project assessments, and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26. The move aims to ensure uniformity, accuracy, and timely completion of assessments across all affiliated schools.

According to the CBSE's circular dated December 1, 2025, schools are required to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs. Correct and timely assessment of practical, project, and internal assessment components is critical, as the marks uploaded by schools cannot be modified later.

Key Instructions For Schools:

Practical exams must be conducted according to the prescribed schedule:

Regular session schools: 1 January to 14 February 2026

Winter-bound schools: 6 November to 6 December 2025

Marks must be uploaded on the same day as the assessment via the CBSE web portal.

Schools must ensure correct marks entry based on the maximum marks outlined in the circular dated 17 November 2025.

Practical assessments for students participating in national or international sports events can be rescheduled by schools, but no extra time will be provided beyond the notified schedule.

Students using unfair means during exams will be reported immediately, and strict action will be taken.

Class 10 Specifics:

No external examiners will be appointed; schools are responsible for conducting practicals and maintaining records.

Practical answer books are to be arranged and retained by schools; submission to CBSE regional offices is not required.

Class 12 Specifics:

CBSE will appoint external examiners for practicals and project assessments; schools cannot make local alternate arrangements.

Schools must ensure the presence of both external and internal examiners during assessments.

Laboratory readiness must be checked by external examiners a day prior to assessments to ensure equipment, chemicals, and other requirements are in place.

Practical exams should be conducted in batches of 30 students, with possible sub-groups of 15 for lab and pen-paper work, ensuring all marks are uploaded together.

Schools are required to upload group photographs of assessments, including students, internal and external examiners, and observers.

Additional Guidelines:

Attendance sheets must be accurately filled for all students appearing for practicals.

Answer books and award lists must be properly signed, scanned, and securely stored by schools for at least one year post-result declaration.

Any deviation from SOPs may result in cancellation of practicals and re-conduct under CBSE supervision.

CBSE has emphasised that all assessments must be carried out with utmost transparency, accuracy, and adherence to the guidelines to maintain the integrity of evaluation for both classes 10 and 12.

For detailed guidelines, circulars, and SOPs, schools can refer to the CBSE Academic Branch website: cbseacademic.nic.in.