Best Deemed Medical Universities Accepting NEET 2026 Scores: Complete List Here

With increasing competition for MBBS seats in government colleges, many candidates are exploring other reliable options after NEET UG 2026. Deemed are among the preferred choices for students seeking quality medical education, modern facilities, and recognised degrees.

Deemed medical universities are autonomous institutions recognised by the Government of India and approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Admission to MBBS, BDS, Nursing and allied medical courses in these universities is conducted through centralised counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Deemed Medical Universities Accepting NEET 2026 Scores

Amrita School of Medicine

Amrita School of Medicine is one of the top ranked deemed medical universities in India. It is known for academic excellence and NAAC A++ accreditation.

Courses: MBBS, MD, MS, DM, M.Ch.

Seats: 332

NEET Closing Rank: 199924

Fee Range: Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 92.37 lakh

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

KMC Manipal is among the most recognised private medical institutions in India. It is known for quality education, strong faculty support, and excellent campus facilities.

Course: MBBS

Total Fees: Rs 43.95 lakh

NEET Round 3 Closing Rank: 31834

GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam

GITAM offers MBBS and Nursing programmes with modern infrastructure and academic support.

Top Courses: MBBS, B.Sc Nursing

First Round Closing Rank: 32355

Last Round Closing Rank: 874883

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai

SIMATS is a leading deemed university with NAAC A++ accreditation and national recognition.

Flagship Course: MBBS

Total Fees: Rs 1.13 crore

NEET Closing Rank: 729250

Important Points Before Selecting Medical Universities

Candidates should compare fee structure, hospital training, faculty strength, campus facilities, internship opportunities, and previous cutoff trends before final admission. Students must also participate in MCC counselling on time and keep all required documents ready for seat allotment and admission process.

Choosing from the Best Deemed Medical Universities Accepting NEET 2026 Scores can be an important step for candidates who want quality medical education outside government quota seats.

Candidates should make informed decisions based on rank, budget, and career goals to secure the best available option after NEET 2026.