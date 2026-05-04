NEET UG 2026: When Will NTA Announce Results? Check Expected Date Here

NEET UG Result Date: The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, recording an impressive 96.92 per cent attendance, with 22,05,035 out of 22,75,011 registered candidates appearing across 37 States and Union Territories. The national-level test determines eligibility for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India.

When Will NEET UG 2026 Results Be Declared?

Going by previous years' trends, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results in mid-June, likely around June 13, 2026. The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total score, percentile, and the All India Rank (AIR).

The provisional answer key will be released soon, following which candidates will be able to raise objections by paying a prescribed fee.

What Happens After the Result?

Candidates who qualify in NEET UG 2026 will become eligible to participate in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling as well as state-level counselling processes. These counselling rounds will determine admissions to courses such as MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programmes.

Expected Cut-Off

Based on previous trends, the expected cut-off for 2026 indicates that candidates from the General and EWS categories may need to secure at least the 50th percentile, translating to a score range of approximately 686 to 144. Meanwhile, candidates from OBC, SC, and ST categories are likely to qualify at the 40th percentile, with expected scores ranging between 143 and 113.

In 2025, around 22.09 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which nearly 12.36 lakh qualified. This was slightly lower than 2024, when about 13.15 lakh candidates cleared the examination.