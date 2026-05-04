NEET UG 2026: Student Asked To Remove Prayer Beads In Surat, Father Questions Exam Rules

NEET UG Row: The NEET UG 2026 examination, held on Sunday, saw participation from over 22 lakh candidates across the country, but a controversy in Gujarat's Surat drew significant attention after a student was allegedly asked to remove her rosary beads (kanthi mala) before entering the exam centre. The incident led to a heated exchange between the candidate's father and authorities, with a video of the episode now going viral on social media.

The issue arose during frisking at an examination centre as officials objected to the student wearing the prayer beads. The student reportedly became emotional ahead of the exam and was seen in tears as the situation unfolded. Eventually, she chose to remove the necklace and proceeded to appear for the test.

Her father, however, strongly objected to the directive, questioning why certain religious attire such as hijab and burqa are permitted while the religious necklace (kanthi mala) was not. "If hijab and burqa are allowed, why not a kanthi?" he reportedly argued during a confrontation with the centre staff. The situation escalated into a tense argument, prompting the intervention of police personnel present at the venue.

The incident has since triggered a wider debate online, with many questioning the balance between exam security protocols and respect for religious beliefs. Some parents at the centre also attempted to calm the situation, urging that the student's future should take priority.

The NEET UG exam was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22 lakh candidates. The NTA had mobilised over 2 lakh personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.