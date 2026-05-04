NEET 2026 Answer Key Soon: Check Expected Date and Download Steps

NEET 2026 Answer Key Soon: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET 2026 Answer Key soon on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the answer key PDF for all sets, including codes 11, 12, 13, and 14, using their application number and password. Along with the answer key, the response sheet will also be made available to help students compare their answers and estimate their scores. The provisional answer key is likely to be released in the first week of June 2026. Candidates will also have the option to challenge discrepancies before the final answer key is published.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Expected Release Date

The official NEET 2026 Answer Key is expected to be released within a few weeks after the examination. Based on previous trends, the provisional answer key is likely to be available in the first week of June 2026, although the exact date has not yet been confirmed. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any further update.

Steps to Download NEET 2026 Answer Key for All Sets

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the NEET 2026 Answer Key for all sets, once available:

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for "NEET 2026 Answer Key", once released.

Log in using the required credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The answer key PDF for all sets will appear on the screen.

Download the file and compare your responses with the official answers.

The NEET key will help candidates estimate their scores by following the marking scheme, where correct answers carry marks and incorrect ones lead to negative marking.