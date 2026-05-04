NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Details: What We Know So Far

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 on May 3, 2026. The exam was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates. The exam conducting body will display the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, giving an opportunity to NEET candidates to review their responses and verify the answers.

The NTA will announce the provisional answer key release date, objection window timeline, and other details on its official website. An analysis of the previous years' announcement dates have shown that the provisional answer keys are released within one month from the conduct of the exam. Last year, the NEET UG answer key (provisional) was published on June 3.

How NTA Evaluates NEET UG Answer Sheets?

According to the official Information Bulletin 2026, the NEET UG answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinised. "The OMRs are machine-gradable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all," the official notification stated.

The NEET UG candidates will be given an opportunity to make the representation on the OMR gradation of their OMR sheets and challenge the provisional answer key in case of any doubt. However, it is important to note that there is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of the answer sheets after the declaration of NEET results.

NEET UG Answer Key And Objection Details

The exam conducting body will release the NEET UG provisional answer key on the official website, informing the candidates through an official press release. Applicants will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged.

The answer key challenge window will remain open for a specified period as indicated in the public notice. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and the same will be applicable to all NEET UG 2026 candidates.

NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key, Result Declaration

Based on the revised answer key, the NTA will prepare the NEET UG final answer key 2026. The final answer key is then used to declare the NEET UG result.

Applicants must note that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised after the objections will be treated as final and be displayed on NTA website before the declaration of NEET UG 2026 result.

The NTA had mobilised over 2 lakh personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for 22.79 lakh candidates.