NEET UG Exam Disrupted In Palamu After Wrong Question Papers Spark Protests At Exam Centre

Students at an exam centre in Medininagar faced disruption on Sunday after NEET UG question papers were distributed in the wrong language, leading to confusion and protests.

The incident took place at Yodh Singh Namdhari Mahila College, where Hindi-medium students alleged they were handed English-language question papers, triggering protests and chaos inside the centre. Students raised serious concerns over the examination process, calling it a major lapse in management.

Authorities were alerted soon after the disruption began. Senior district officials rushed to the spot and worked to bring the situation under control. The exam, originally scheduled from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, was significantly delayed.

Following intervention and directions from the National Testing Agency, the issue was eventually resolved. The examination resumed after 6 pm allowing students to complete their test.

SDM Sulochana Meena said that "the problem was caused by a technical error, which led to the distribution of incorrect question papers." The SDM assured that the mistake had been corrected and that candidates were able to finish their exams peacefully afterward.

Out of the four examination centres set up in Palamu district including KG Girls School, District School, and Girivar High School the issue was reported only at the Mahila College centre.

Given the seriousness of the situation, top officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat and Superintendent of Police Kapil Chaudhary, remained present at the centre until late evening to ensure order and maintain the integrity of the examination. The administration has launched an investigation into the lapse.