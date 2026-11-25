The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has introduced a single-window park booking policy to make its parks and green spaces more accessible to the public. Under the policy, citizens and institutions can book designated spaces for activities such as corporate events, film shoots and private gatherings. Parks have been divided into three categories based on their capacity, with booking charges ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 18,000 per day.

Popular parks, including Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera and Asita, will have higher charges, while schools can book parks for educational and recreational activities for a nominal fee of Rs 1.

"Recognising the importance of outdoor learning and experiential education, DDA has provided for schools to book designated park spaces for Rs 1 for educational and recreational activities. These may include school picnics, painting and photography activities, debates, competitions and similar educational engagements," the statement said.

For an area of up to 4,000 square metres (sqm), the charges are Rs 3,000 plus GST for category A1, Rs 5,000 plus taxes for A2 and Rs 6,000 plus taxes for A3.

"For areas above 4,000 sqm and up to 8,000 sqm, the charges are Rs 6,000 plus taxes for A1, Rs 10,000 plus taxes for A2 and Rs 12,000 plus taxes for A3. For areas above 8,000 sqm and up to 12,000 sqm, the charges are Rs 9,000 for A1, Rs 15,000 for A2 and Rs 18,000 for A3, excluding taxes," the statement added.

The proposed centralised single-window online booking portal will be linked to the DDA website.

The parks can be booked for various activities, including yoga and meditation sessions, nature and heritage walks, poetry readings, book discussions, literary festivals, art and craft exhibitions, workshops, educational programmes and cultural performances.

However, political events and weddings remain on the list of prohibited activities in DDA parks.

Bringing the entire booking process onto a common digital platform, the portal will inform applicants about available locations, capacities, applicable charges and payment details, the DDA said.

According to officials, the initiative, introduced under the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, seeks to encourage citizens to experience and engage with nature beyond conventional recreation by providing opportunities to organise various activities.

The policy has identified 17 parks, including Swarna Jayanti Park, Rohini; Chitragupta Park, Rohini; G-8 Lake Park, Hari Nagar; District Park, Paschim Vihar; Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura; Lake Park, Pitampura; district parks in Dwarka; Indraprastha Park (Millennium Park); Sanjay Lake; Asita Yamuna Riverfront; Coronation Park; Astha Kunj; Hauz Khas Park; Baansera; and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

At Baansera in Sarai Kale Khan, the lawn area at the café terrace, measuring 840 sqm, is available for Rs 10,000 per day in the non-commercial category, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 15,000. The Green Area Table Top Plateau, spanning around 12,000 sqm, is available for non-commercial activities at Rs 2.5 lakh per day, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 1.25 lakh. In Mehrauli Archaeological Park, three locations have been notified for booking.

"At the Charbagh Area near Quli Khan Tomb, spanning 14,200 sqm, the charges for non-commercial use are Rs 3 lakh per day, along with Rs 2,500 per day for installation and dismantling for a maximum of two days, and a refundable security deposit of Rs 75,000.

"For commercial use, the charges are Rs 5 lakh per day, along with Rs 5,000 per day for installation and dismantling, and a refundable security deposit of Rs 1 lakh," the statement said.

"In addition, designated amphitheatres at locations such as Indraprastha Park, Astha Kunj, Utsav Ground, Vasant Udyan, Tughlaqabad Recreational Park, Sanjay Lake and Coronation Park are proposed to be made available, subject to notified capacities and operational readiness," it added.

Special safeguards have been incorporated for ecologically sensitive locations, including Asita and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Activities in notified ridge areas and protected forest areas will be restricted to sunrise-to-sunset timings, the DDA said.

The DDA has fixed location-specific booking charges for Asita at ITO. Its 'Water Body Lawn', measuring about 1,560 sqm, will be available for Rs 30,000 per day, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 20,000.

GPS-tagged photographs taken before and after events will help ensure accountability and proper monitoring of site conditions, officials said.

Under the policy, the DDA has also allowed liquor consumption at its parks during events.

"Liquor consumption shall be permitted only where specifically declared in the booking application and expressly approved in writing by DDA, subject to applicable laws and regulations," the statement said.

The booking agency will have to obtain all requisite licences and permissions from the competent authorities and submit them to the DDA for verification.

(With inputs from PTI)