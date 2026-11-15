Delhi Showroom Employee, 18, Killed In Trial Room, Love Angle Under Probe

An 18-year-old woman working at a clothing showroom in Delhi was allegedly murdered inside a trial room on Saturday evening, with police suspecting that a fallout in a personal relationship and a possible case of unrequited love may have led to the crime.

The victim, identified as Shabnam, worked at a showroom near Moti Nagar Metro Station and lived with her family in west Delhi. According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was known to Shabnam and had previously been her friend.

Police said the accused arrived at the showroom around the time Shabnam's shift was about to end on Saturday evening. He allegedly took her into the showroom's trial room and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, slitting her throat before fleeing the spot.

Investigators believe the accused and the victim had earlier shared a close friendship, but their relationship had deteriorated over the past few months. Officials suspect that tensions arising from the strained relationship may have culminated in the fatal attack.

Body Discovered During Closing Hours

The incident came to light at around 9:00 pm when showroom employees were preparing to close for the day. While checking the trial rooms, staff members found Shabnam lying in a pool of blood.

They immediately alerted the police. Upon reaching the showroom, officers found injury marks on the young woman's neck that appeared to have been caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the showroom to reconstruct the sequence of events, identify the accused's movements inside the premises and trace the route he may have used to escape.

Teams have been conducting raids to arrest the suspect, who remains on the run. Officials said all possible angles are being investigated, including the possibility that the murder stemmed from unrequited love and personal disputes between the accused and the victim.

(With inputs from PTI)