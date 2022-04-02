Man Arrested For Strangling Sister After Argument In Delhi: Police

A probe revealed that the woman and her brother were drug addicts. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was strangled on Saturday allegedly by her brother following a quarrel over some domestic issue in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.

The body of the woman, with a mark on her neck, was found in a room. The accused, Vikash, has been arrested, they said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the woman and her brother were drug addicts. A quarrel had broken out between them over some domestic issue on Saturday leading to Vikash killing his sister, said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest). The accused was caught from the spot and he has confessed to killing his sister, she said, adding a case of murder has been registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)