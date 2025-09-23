Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Chops Niece's Finger After Wife 'Elopes' In Delhi

A man in Delhi's Khyala on Tuesday hacked his sister-in-law to death with a cleaver, chopped off his niece's finger and attacked another relative, suspecting that they helped his wife elope with another man, police said.

The victim has been identified as Nusrat (39), who worked as a bouncer. The injured, Akbari (42) and Nusrat's daughter Saniya (20), are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The complainant in the case, Usman (19), told police that the accused, Istekhar Ahmad alias Babbu (49), a security guard by profession, attacked the women inside the house, they said.

According to police sources, Babbu, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, reached the house around 7 am when Nusrat was asleep.

He had concealed a newly purchased cleaver inside a tiffin box. When Nusrat woke up and offered him tea, he allegedly took out the weapon and attacked her multiple times on the chest and neck, killing her on the spot, they said.

As her daughter rushed to intervene, the accused chopped off one of her fingers and also assaulted Nusrat's elder sister-in-law Akbari, striking her on the head and neck, the sources added.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man was suspicious that Nusrat and other relatives of his wife have aided in her eloping with another man.

Nusrat's husband is lodged in the jail making her the sole breadwinner of her family and has four daughters. Before working as a bouncer, she used to work as a civil defence volunteer.

Akbari's son Sonu said, "Around 7.14 am, when my aunt Nusrat was sleeping when she saw the accused with a tiffin. She must have thought that he was going for work. He had a cleaver in the tiffin and she had no idea. He lives in Loni in Ghaziabad. He used to come sometimes." "She told him to sit and have something to eat. However, he didn't listen. She had no idea what was about to transpire. He took out the cleaver and struck her in the waist, neck and chest," he told PTI.

He added that when Saniya came to save her, she also got injured in the finger and head.

"Then my mother also came to intervene but he struck her too in the neck. I want justice for my family. Nusrat used to work as a bouncer. She used to wake up early and leave for work around 9 am," he said.

"His wife ran away and he thought we helped her in doing so. What is our mistake in this? He should sort it out with her wife," he added.

Another relative of Nusrat said, "Who will take care of her four children now? He is a terrible man and since he was not treating his wife nicely, she eloped. We have nothing to do with such a man." Imran, elder brother of Nusrat, said We have just come here. All I know is that her brother-in-law has killed her. What was my sister's fault? She was doing everything in her power to provide for her family.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 8.05 am reporting a murder at JJ Colony in Khyala.

"A team from the local police station rushed to the spot where Nusrat was found dead on the second floor of a house, while the two injured were shifted to hospital," said the officer.

"The motive as disclosed was internal household marital discord between the alleged and his wife. The alleged blamed Nusrat for supporting his wife," a senior police officer said The accused was apprehended at the spot along with the weapons of offence -- a cleaver and knife.

A case has been registered under section 103(1) (Murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS and investigation is being carried on .

The officer added, "The accused was caught red-handed by family members and handed over to the police team. He has been taken into custody. The motive behind the crime is being investigated." Police said a case has been registered and crime and forensic teams inspected the crime scene, and the body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)