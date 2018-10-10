Tax Officials Raid 16 Premises Linked To Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot

16 premises linked to Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot raided in alleged tax evasion case

The income tax department today conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said.

They said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital are being raided by a team of about 30 tax department officials.

The searches are being conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation against two construction firms linked to the minister and others, the officials said.

Mr Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) legislator from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency.

