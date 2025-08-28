Delhi Sets 2026 Deadline To End Landfill Dumping

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday set 2026 as the deadline for stopping fresh waste from being dumped at the capital's overflowing landfills, calling it "a non-negotiable target."

CM Gupta chaired a review meeting on solid waste management with Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh and senior MCD officials. The meeting focused on how to speed up waste processing and reduce the city's dependence on its massive dumpsites.

Clearing Garbage Mountains

The mayor said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has increased its biomining capacity, the process of excavating and processing legacy waste, from 15,000 to 25,000 tonnes per day. "This scale-up is essential if Delhi wants to flatten its garbage hills," he said.

Waste-to-Energy Plants on Fast Track

The Chief Minister directed officials to push through pending Waste-to-Energy (WTE) projects, which she said are central to ending landfill dumping. "We cannot afford further delays. My office will directly intervene where needed, including shifting of power lines," Mrs Gupta told officials.

Local Waste Centres, Extended Drive

Officials said each municipal zone will soon get its own waste management centre to handle daily garbage locally instead of trucking it all to three landfill sites. The citywide "Freedom from Garbage" campaign, launched earlier this year, has also been extended till October 2, 2025.

Staff, Parking, and Biogas Plants

The MCD has been asked to draw up a funding plan to strengthen frontline sanitation work, including support for safai karamcharis and malis (gardeners).

The meeting also touched on urban congestion: ten multilevel parking projects are being lined up for busy markets such as Karol Bagh and Kamla Nagar. Two biogas plants for dairy waste are also on the table, depending on land availability.

Citizen Role

CM Gupta said Delhi's waste problem will only be solved if citizens step up alongside the government. "This is about collective responsibility; government action and public participation must go hand in hand," she said.

For residents, the promise means a visible push to shrink the city's towering landfills and a test of whether Delhi can meet its 2026 deadline.