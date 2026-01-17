Delhi Gets 'Zero-Tolerance' Zones To Ease Traffic Congestion In Busy Areas

In a major move to curb traffic violations and ease congestion at critical stretches, 'Zero Tolerance' Zones have been created across some of the busiest corridors in New Delhi, including the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)-controlled areas. The initiative, which was approved by the Delhi Traffic Police, aims to enforce strict lane discipline, improve crowd management, and reduce pollution levels in high-footfall zones.

As part of the initiative, bus lanes will be clearly demarcated, and strict enforcement measures will be put in place to ensure compliance. Officials said that indiscipline by buses, particularly the practice of picking up passengers from the main carriageway, has been a major cause of congestion and accidents.

Emphasis is also being laid on crowd and pedestrian management, especially at busy crossings. To address this, 14 dedicated enforcement teams of the traffic police have been deployed on either side of the key crossings, where violations such as wrong parking and encroachment remain rampant.

Areas with heavy daily footfall - owing to the presence of railway stations, metro hubs and Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) - are under focus, as these locations routinely witness traffic bottlenecks and safety risks. Officials noted that the improved enforcement will not only reduce violations but also help in cutting down congestion, which in turn is expected to contribute to a reduction in pollution levels.

Recently, a massive enforcement drive conducted by the Delhi Traffic Police across six identified zones yielded significant results. These zones were Azadpur Mandi, Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Teen Murti, Dwarka-Najafgarh Road, and Uttam Nagar. Anand Vihar alone saw 1,040 challans issued in a single day, while a total of 2,200 challans were issued across all six zones within 24 hours. The actions included impounding buses, action against drunken driving, and penalising lane violations.

Officials said that the traffic police will continue sustained enforcement to ensure safer, smoother and more disciplined traffic movement across the national capital.