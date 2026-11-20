A man was killed and another injured after a major fire broke out in the basement of a four-storey building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at building number G-5 on Wednesday afternoon, when welding work was going on in the basement, they said.

The man who died, a worker named Gaurav, was rescued from the basement and rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another worker, Prem Singh Sharma, is undergoing treatment for burn injuries in the ICU of the same hospital, a senior police officer said.

According to police, a patrol party noticed the fire around 1.15 pm on Wednesday and alerted the Lajpat Nagar police station.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot, which the police cordoned off before evacuating the occupants, the officer said.

The building houses multiple offices, including a media outlet, in its basement, while the upper floors are occupied by the owner's relatives and others.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that welding work was going on in the basement at the time of the incident, possibly for installing fire safety equipment.

Two workers were reportedly engaged in the welding work in the presence of Gaurav and Prem, who were doing craft work. Police have summoned the contractor responsible for supplying the workers for questioning and verification.

A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and establish the circumstances leading to the death and injuries, the officer said.

Police are also examining the role of the building owner, contractor and the workers involved in welding and installation work.

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