At 166, Delhi Records Lowest October Average Air Quality In 8 Years

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 166 in October, its lowest for the month in the last eight years, with the number of days recording 'Good to Moderate' air quality also higher than in most previous years, the Union Environment Ministry said on Saturday.

The monthly average AQI stood at 223 in October 2025, 234 in 2024, 219 in 2023, 210 in 2022, 173 in 2021, 265 in 2020, 234 in 2019 and 269 in 2018, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The ministry also said Delhi's average AQI for the January-October period this year stood at 167, compared to 170 in 2025, 184 in 2024, 172 in 2023, 187 in 2022, 179 in 2021, 156 in 2020, 192 in 2019 and 201 in 2018.

During January-October 2026, the national capital recorded 220 days in the 'Good to Moderate' air quality category, with a daily average AQI below 200. This was higher than the 200 days recorded in 2025, 201 in 2024, 206 in 2023, 160 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 224 in 2020, 175 in 2019 and 157 in 2018.

Conversely, the number of days when air quality fell in the 'Poor to Severe ' category, with a daily average AQI above 200, stood at 84 during the January-October period this year.

This was lower than the 104 such days recorded in both 2025 and 2024, 98 in 2023, 144 in 2022, 107 in 2021, 81 in 2020, 129 in 2019 and 147 in 2018, the ministry said.

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