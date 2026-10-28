Rain Likely In Delhi-NCR Till November 1 Due To Cyclone Arnab, Air Quality Low

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness a change in weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting isolated to scattered rainfall across the national capital from October 28 to November 1 under the influence of a western disturbance and very severe Cyclone Arnab.

The unseasonal rainfall is expected to bring a significant drop in daytime temperatures, potentially affecting Karwa Chauth celebrations. The forecast comes as northern and eastern India brace for rainfall over the coming days.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance, in the form of a cyclonic circulation, lies over northwest Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood, influencing weather conditions across parts of north India.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Arnab is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of October 28.

The cyclone is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, the IMD said in a press release.

The weather agency has also forecast isolated to very heavy rainfall over Telangana and Vidarbha on October 28, followed by Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha on October 29. Bihar is likely to experience rainfall between October 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning, with the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 250 at 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) All India AQI portal.

PM2.5, fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the lungs, was identified as the prominent pollutant.

Among the monitoring stations, Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 320, followed by Jahangirpuri at 307 and Patparganj at 291. Sirifort recorded an AQI of 290, while Dwarka Sector 8 registered 286. Alipur and Chandni Chowk both recorded 285, while R.K. Puram reported 284.

Other areas, including Punjabi Bagh, Mundka and the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, recorded AQI levels between 270 and 273, highlighting the deteriorating air quality across several parts of the national capital.

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