3 Members Of Family Found Dead Inside Car On Yamuna Expressway

The car that was found on the Yamuna Expressway in UP's Mathura district. (Representational image)

A Delhi-based businessman allegedly shot dead his wife and minor daughter before killing himself inside a car that was found on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district where they had gone for New Year celebrations, police said on Wednesday.

His minor son was found critically injured inside the car and has been hospitalised, the police said.

The incident came to light when a patrolling vehicle of the police noticed the static Mathura-registered vehicle at the 105th milestone near Vrindavan cut, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.