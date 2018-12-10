25-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabbed To Death Amid Scuffle Between Two Groups

The dead man has been identified as Deepak, the police said. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and another got injured in a scuffle between two groups in northwest Delhi's Sawan Park, the police said today.

Two friends, Dharma and Kailash, had gone to the residence of the former's relatives to attend a function, deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

At the function Kailash got into a fight with two of Dharma's relatives, Deepak and Niku, following which he was forcibly sent back home, the officer said.

Feeling insulted, Kailash decided to take revenge. Along with his brother, father and cousins, he waited for Dharma to return to Sawan Park area, Mr Khan said.

When Dharma returned with Deepak and Niku, a scuffle broke out between the two sides, he said.

Deepak was stabbed in the knee and he died of excessive bleeding, the DCP said. Niku, who was hit on the head by a stone, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, Mr Khan said.

A case has been registered and three persons, including Kailash, have been arrested, he said. A fourth accused is missing, he said.

