Elderly Man Stabbed To Death In South Delhi: Cops

A 64-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park area, police said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of pre-planned murder, they added.

The Malviya Nagar police station received a PCR call at 9.25 am on Monday, wherein the caller said his father was found lying unconscious in a pool of blood, a senior officer said.

A team rushed to the spot at Panchsheel Park where Rohit Kumar was found dead, the officer said, adding that the police have registered a murder case.

The man who died lived with his younger son in Panchsheel Park. The incident came to light after a car cleaner knocked on Kumar's room seeking keys but did not get any response, the officer said.

When Kumar's son living in the next room opened the door, he found his father was lying on the floor, he said, adding that nothing was stolen from the room.

A forensic team has inspected the spot and found blood stains and footprints on the floor, the officer said.

