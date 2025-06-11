Man, 35, Stabbed To Death Over Fight Between Children In Delhi: Police

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by neighbours following a scuffle between children in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Munna Singh, a resident of Jhuggi in the Sultanpuri area and he worked as a shuttering ironworker, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on June 10 regarding a quarrel. A team from the Sultanpuri police station reached the spot and was informed that the injured person had already been rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri by a PCR van where he was declared dead.

"He had suffered two stab injuries. Investigation revealed that an altercation ensued between children, which later escalated with his neighbours. During the scuffle, one of the accused attacked him with a knife," said the police officer.

Following the incident, a case was registered.

"Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused. Raids are being conducted at various possible hideouts. The body has been sent for postmortem. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area," said the officer.

Meanwhile, Pooja Kaur, wife of the deceased said that on Tuesday evening there a fight erupted between children and the entire matter was pacified after the elders' intervention.

"After some time, they stabbed my husband. We want all the accused to be arrested soon," Kaur added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)