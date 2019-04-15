22-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped In Front Of Mother In UP

They forcefully took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in front of her mother in a sugarcane field in Kakrauli area of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday when the woman along with her mother had gone to buy medicines in Kakroli police station area.

A case has been filed against the two accused, including Dilshad, and an unidentified man, who are yet to be caught, Station House Officer Jitender Kumar said, adding the woman has been sent for medical examination.

According to a complaint filed by the woman's father, his daughter was raped by the accused when she had gone with her mother to purchase medicines.

They forcefully took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her, he said.

