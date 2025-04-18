UP Woman Mixes Rat Poison In Husband's Tea, Strangles Him With Lover's Help

They were married for 16 years and had four children. Now, the husband is dead, and the wife is in jail for killing him and trying to pass off the murder as suicide to live with her lover.

In yet another shocking case from Uttar Pradesh, 25-year-old Rekha mixed rat poison in a cup of tea and gave it to her husband, Kehar Singh, on Sunday night. Then she called her lover, Pintu, to her house in Bareilly's Fatehganj. Together, they strangled Singh with a rope. They then used the rope to hang his body to make it look like a suicide. The next day, neighbours were woken with Rekha's wails, a staged act to cover up the crime. The neighbours took down the body and informed police.

The post-mortem report, however, spoiled their plan.

"The post-mortem report clearly indicated death by strangulation, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

We have filed a murder case against the woman and her lover on the complaint of the victim's brother, Ashok Singh, he said.

Singh was working as a sanitation worker posted on contract with the Fatehganj Paschimi Nagar Panchayat in Bareilly.

According to the police, there were regular fights between Rekha and Singh for the last one year over the affair.

"They used to fight a lot over the other man (Pintu). She had asked him for a divorce. I have filed a case against both of them for killing my brother, " said Ashok Singh.

In his complaint, he alleged that his brother had learned about his wife's affair with Pintu. Following this, they conspired to kill his brother.

Both the accused have been arrested and a case of murder has been filed against them.

During questioning, Rekha initially avoided direct answers but later confessed to poisoning her husband, police said, adding they are awaiting the man's viscera report to confirm the poisoning.

In another spine-chilling case from Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her lover murdered her husband and left a snake near the body to cover up the crime in Meerut.

The murders come close on the heels of the gruesome killing of Saurabh Shukla. He was killed by his wife, Muskaan Rastogi and her lover. The accused then chopped up his body into pieces and sealed them in a drum with cement.