Rajasthan Woman Jumps In Front Of Train With 2 Children: Police

They jumped in front of the Haridwar Express near Araniya Railway Station. (Representational)

A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train with her two children in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said.

According to Station House Officer of Bandikui Police Station Rajendra Kumar, the woman identified as Supriya Gurjar (30) along with her son Golu (6) and daughter Ankita (8) jumped in front of the Haridwar Express in Kiratpura village near Araniya Railway Station.

The bodies were given to their family members after their post-mortem and the case is being investigated.

